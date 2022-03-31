Thomas University’s flag football program is making noise in inaugural season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Nighthawks are off to a fantastic start in their inaugural flag football season.

They are 9-1 so far in the season and they recently defeated off the defending champs Ottawa University.

The Nighthawks are on a seven game winning streak as well.

Head Coach Chelsea Parmer has years of experience of coaching flag football in the sunshine state and that’s one of the reasons they are soaring through their competition.

”We do have a great bond. We spent the first five or six weeks on the road so they got to know each other very well. But yeah more than anything this group just plays hard and you can make up for a lot of things when you just play hard” said Head flag football coach, Chelsea Parmer.

Thomas University head flag football coach, Chelsea Parmer said the team success is based on their talent and bonds. (WALB)

“Just to prove a point. Just to show people we are here, all the little things that’s tied to it. Just Working hard, communication. I would say we are probably a lot more athletic than a lot of people” said Brittney Delva.

Thomas University grad student, wide receiver and linebacker, Brittney Delva said they are a lot more athletic than their competition (WALB)

The Nighthawks will be on the road to face Kiser University next Thursday.

