Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student was found with a gun at Lowndes Middle School Thursday morning, according to the school system.

The school system said the gun was not loaded.

The gun was found at the start of the school day.

“At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy,” the school system said in a statement. “On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly, along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal.”

