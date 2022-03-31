Ask the Expert
Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle

Sign at Lowndes Middle School.
Sign at Lowndes Middle School.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student was found with a gun at Lowndes Middle School Thursday morning, according to the school system.

The school system said the gun was not loaded.

The gun was found at the start of the school day.

“At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy,” the school system said in a statement. “On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly, along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal.”

