Registration open for City of Albany’s 2022 Spring Break Camp
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s Recreation & Parks Department will host a week of fun, creative, and immersive educational activities.

For five days starting April 4, the department will hold its 2022 Spring Break Camp from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at four community centers.

Each location will feature a special theme for the duration of the camp which will include Camp Active, Camp Fun-Fit, Camp Skill, and Camp Safari.

Registration is now open and available to kids ages 7-14.

Camp activities will include fitness challenges, arts and crafts, sports, games, active listening sessions, and visits from special guest speakers.

Participants will receive a customized 2022 Spring Break Camp t-shirt and will also visit the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Macon on the last day.

There are limited spaces for the camp and may differ by location. Registration for each camp location will remain open until the final day of camp or until they have reached capacity.

The cost is $5 per day or $25 for the week.

To register, click here.

For additional information, please contact Events & Marketing Coordinator, Alexandra Brown at (229) 444-8849 or send an e-mail to abrown@albanyga.gov.

Steak-N-Burger Gala returns for its 34th year