Lowndes High School opens new multi-dollar facility

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Lowndes High School (LHS) has opened a new and improved state-of-the-art facility for students. The million-dollar project has included the demolition of old sections of the school, with new construction and renovations.

The high school has a new facelift. The programs they offer here will help students feel more prepared for their future. Whether it’s going to college or jumping right into the workforce, Lowndes High School students will be ready.

Principal LeAnne McCall says giving students a college experience before actually going is what they strive to do.

“That’s one thing that we’ve heard over and over again from students, ‘wow, this feels like we’re at college’. We’ve designed this so that we can have that collegiate feel, big wide hallways, and a lot of space for students to interact,” she says.

Educators at LHS tell me it’s crucial for students to get world experiences in the classrooms. They’ve built programs to get students in front of as many tools, skills, and software as students would actually see in the real-world industry.

Matt North, an engineering Instructor at LHS says, “I would say the biggest advantage to our new space, is the space. Just having the room to move into a dedicated space that is custom-built for our current method of teaching students.”

Principal McCall says they are committed to giving the students the best experience to ensure each student is ready to take their next chapter.

