Lowndes High head football coach resigning

The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning for family reasons.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning.

Jamey DuBose is resigning for family reasons.

“The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to,” DuBose tweeted. “My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom.”

DuBose took over in 2020 and in two seasons, compiled a 20-5 record. This led the Vikings to at least the quarterfinals in both seasons.

