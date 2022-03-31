Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Heroes Among Us: Helen Young

She joined the U.S. Army and became one of the Army's first female military police (MP) officers.
She joined the U.S. Army and became one of the Army's first female military police (MP) officers.(Helen Young)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month’s “Hero Among Us” is an Albany Army veteran named Helen Young.

She graduated from Monroe High School in 1963 and started her own barbershop in 1965.

When she turned 34, she got the opportunity of a lifetime.

She joined the U.S. Army and became one of the Army’s first female military police (MP) officers.

She graduated from Monroe High School in 1963 and started her own barbershop in 1965.
She graduated from Monroe High School in 1963 and started her own barbershop in 1965.(WALB)

“They didn’t have uniforms for us. They didn’t have no guns that could fit our hands,” she explained of the early years of having female MPs. “They had never allowed women to be military policemen, and actually I was the second class to go through.”

Thursday on WALB News 10 at 11 p.m., we look deeper into Young’s service and how she continues impacting her community through training young barbers. Tune in for this month’s “Heroes Among Us.”

If you know a current military member or veteran you want to nominate for “Heroes Among Us,” click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
Sylvester police searching for a woman after hit and run accident.
Sylvester police searching for woman after hit and run accident
He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses

Latest News

Capt. James T. Bellew
3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield identified
At the ceremony, Clifton was awarded the highest medal a civilian can get.
Longtime Marine executive deputy retires after over 40 years of service
WALB
Longtime Marine executive deputy retires after over 40 years of service
Men and women saluting at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
MCLB celebrates 70 years