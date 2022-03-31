Heroes Among Us: Helen Young

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month’s “Hero Among Us” is an Albany Army veteran named Helen Young.

She graduated from Monroe High School in 1963 and started her own barbershop in 1965.

When she turned 34, she got the opportunity of a lifetime.

She joined the U.S. Army and became one of the Army’s first female military police (MP) officers.

“They didn’t have uniforms for us. They didn’t have no guns that could fit our hands,” she explained of the early years of having female MPs. “They had never allowed women to be military policemen, and actually I was the second class to go through.”

