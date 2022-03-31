Ask the Expert
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is currently investigating a pedestrian-involved car crash that resulted in a fatality, according to the agency.

On Thursday at 4:48 a.m., GSP was requested to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Colquitt County.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 319, and a pedestrian was crossing U.S. 319 from Turner Road. The pedestrian failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle and was struck in the left southbound lane.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. GSP is working on notifying the next-of-kin.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

