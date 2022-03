ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The former Pier 1 Imports building on Dawson Road in Albany has a new owner.

It has been confirmed Habitat For Humanity will open a clothing store at that location.

This is a developing story. WALB’s Gabrielle Taite will have more on WALB at 5.

Former Pier 1 Imports building (WALB)

