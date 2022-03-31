Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Morning Storms, Nicer into the weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We have a first look at weather day until 2pm This afternoon slight risk for most of our area 15% chance of damaging winds 5% chance for tornado and large hail heavy downpours could produce locally heavy rainfall of two to three inches in one spot in just a couple of hours. So you can see the rain chance is going to peak this morning. Midday we quickly dropped that rain chance down to almost nothing so that’s why we’re taking it to 2pm. Those are Eastern committees temperatures will get down to around 70 this morning and then get towards 80 this afternoon. Your evening planner partly cloudy and mild 78 to 65. We’ll see temperatures cooler tomorrow morning down to 50. With west winds about 10 miles per hour. Looking ahead, we’re looking good. Cooler temperatures more sunshine temperatures in the upper 70s mid to upper 70s This weekend rain chances do come back in earnest Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Severe storms possible Thursday morning
Severe storms possible Thursday
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday March 30
School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather