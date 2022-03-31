DOL: Albany sees drop in Feb. unemployment rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) Commissioner Mark Butler announced Albany recorded an employment rate of 4.2% in February, down one-tenth of a percent over the month.

A year ago, the rate was 6.2%.

Albany also saw a rise in the labor force, number of people employed and number of jobs in the month of February, according to DOL.

Unemployment statistics from the DOL say:

The labor force increased in Albany by 114 and ended the month with 66,363. That number is down 874 when compared to February 2021.

Albany finished the month with 63,543 employed residents. That number increased by 167 over the month and is up by 482 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Albany ended February with 61,700 jobs. That number increased by 600 from January to February and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims decreased by 13% in Albany in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 83%.

