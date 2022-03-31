Ask the Expert
DOL: Albany sees drop in Feb. unemployment rate

(Source: Georgia Department of Labor/WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Labor (DOL) Commissioner Mark Butler announced Albany recorded an employment rate of 4.2% in February, down one-tenth of a percent over the month.

A year ago, the rate was 6.2%.

Albany also saw a rise in the labor force, number of people employed and number of jobs in the month of February, according to DOL.

Unemployment statistics from the DOL say:

  • The labor force increased in Albany by 114 and ended the month with 66,363. That number is down 874 when compared to February 2021.
  • Albany finished the month with 63,543 employed residents. That number increased by 167 over the month and is up by 482 when compared to the same time a year ago.
  • Albany ended February with 61,700 jobs. That number increased by 600 from January to February and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
  • The number of unemployment claims decreased by 13% in Albany in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 83%.

You can read the full release here.

