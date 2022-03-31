DCP looking for person of interest in attempted store break-in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is asking for help finding a person of interest in connection to an attempted break-in at a convenience store.

**PERSON OF INTEREST** DCPD is searching for this man, who is a person of interest in yesterday’s attempted breakin at... Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Police said the person they are looking for is in connection to the recent attempted break-in at Moree’s on Moultrie Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.