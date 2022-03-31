DCP looking for person of interest in attempted store break-in
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is asking for help finding a person of interest in connection to an attempted break-in at a convenience store.
Police said the person they are looking for is in connection to the recent attempted break-in at Moree’s on Moultrie Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
