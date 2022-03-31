DCP looking for person of interest in attempted store break-in

Ask the Expert
The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding the person above as a person of interest in connection to a recent attempted break-in at a convenience store.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) is asking for help finding a person of interest in connection to an attempted break-in at a convenience store.

**PERSON OF INTEREST** DCPD is searching for this man, who is a person of interest in yesterday’s attempted breakin at...

Posted by Dougherty County Georgia Government on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Police said the person they are looking for is in connection to the recent attempted break-in at Moree’s on Moultrie Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

