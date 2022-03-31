Ask the Expert
Carrying handguns without permits nears passage in Georgia

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — A bill allowing Georgia residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check is nearing final passage. That means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver on his promise of “constitutional carry” as he seeks reelection this year.

The House passed Senate Bill 319 on Wednesday, sending it back to the Senate to approve minor changes before Kemp can sign it into law.

Republicans say the measure is needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves from crime.

Democrats say the measure will fuel gun deaths by encouraging more guns and put police officers’ lives in danger.

