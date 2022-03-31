April sunshine and seasonal temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a morning of very active weather as a squall line tracked across SGA it’s much quieter Thursday evening. Clouds are slowly eroding in our southeastern counties while most have enjoyed some sunshine. Overnight mostly clear and seasonal as lows drop into the low 50s. Beautiful sunshine and seasonal highs low-mid 70s Friday afternoon.

Increasing clouds into the weekend with only a few passing showers Saturday. Full sunshine Sunday as drier air in place remains. Feeling more like spring with seasonal temperatures as highs top mid 70s around 80 and lows bottom out upper 40s low 50s.

Early week starts dry and warms into the 80s. Wetter weather returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs low-mid 80s and lows low-mid 60s. Next weekend a spring chill as temperatures drop below average.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.