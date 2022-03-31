Ask the Expert
APD searching for burglary and arson suspect

Ja'kobe Andrews mug
Ja'kobe Andrews mug(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a burglary and arson suspect, according to the agency.

On March 30, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 600 Block of West Society Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a busted window of the home and smelled fire.

Ja’kobe Andrews, 19, sent text messages to the victims of the address that included pictures of fire to the blinds and told them what he was doing.

Police said Andrews destroyed the property and threatened one of the victims and has made threats to the victims in the past.

Andrews is 5′6, weighs 145 pounds and was last seen at the 400 block of Eagle Springs Way in Stone Mountain. Police said Andrews is possibly driving an unknown color Hyundai.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Andrews’ whereabouts should call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or contact an investigator at 229-431-2100.

