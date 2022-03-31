APD needs help identifying aggravated assault suspect
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a man in connection to an aggravated assault incident.
The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon, around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E Residence Avenue.
Police said one person was wounded and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
