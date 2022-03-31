Ask the Expert
APD needs help identifying aggravated assault suspect

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying the man above in connection to an aggravated assault incident.
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying the man above in connection to an aggravated assault incident.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a man in connection to an aggravated assault incident.

The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon, around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E Residence Avenue.

Police said one person was wounded and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

The Albany Ga Police Department would like the community's help identifying the male in the still photos. On Wednesday,...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022

