APD on the hunt for wanted man

Buster Joshua Galbert III, APD wanted man
Buster Joshua Galbert III, APD wanted man(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help looking for a wanted man.

Buster Joshua Galbert III, 40, is wanted on criminal damage to property in the second-degree charges.

Galbert is 5′6, weighs 156 pounds, and his last known address was 3000 block of Deliverance Church Road in Newton.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Galbert, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

