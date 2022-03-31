APD on the hunt for wanted man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs the community’s help looking for a wanted man.

Buster Joshua Galbert III, 40, is wanted on criminal damage to property in the second-degree charges.

Galbert is 5′6, weighs 156 pounds, and his last known address was 3000 block of Deliverance Church Road in Newton.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Galbert, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.