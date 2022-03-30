Where is Dougherty Co.’s ‘hero pay’?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany first responders are still waiting for the “hero pay”.

In September 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that public safety officials across the Peach State would get the $1,000 supplemental payment.

Dougherty County officials told WALB News 10 on Wednesday that the county has been approved to receive the funds from the state. Officials said the funding will be given to county first responders as soon as possible when it is available.

Albany first responders also have not gotten the hero pay.

“We are currently awaiting payment from the state,” the city said in a statement. “After reaching out to them last week, we expect to receive an update on the payment status soon.”

