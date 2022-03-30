VSU baseball hopes to carry momentum into April

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Over at Billy Grant field, the Valdosta State baseball team is hard at work.

The 12th ranked team in the country who has been hot in the month of March.

12 games and 10 wins and VSU enters this week’s action having won eight of their last nine.

The guys are in a good spot, one win shy of a 20-win season and with expectations set high, this team is more than up for the challenge.

“Coming in here you know that you’re going to compete and give your best effort,” said Valdosta State senior pitcher Luke Ard. “We always talk about how team is important and just giving it your all, all nine innings or seven, whichever we play even at practice just giving your all, picking each other up and pushing each other to reach greater links. I think the guys are real confident and everybody is swinging the bat well and the pitchers are pitching well and I think we’ve got some steam going into these next couple of conference series.”

“That’s the tough thing, I mean that’s what everyone is trying to do is when as many conference series as they can and up to this point, you know our team has done a good job of that, we haven’t stubbed our toe, we’ve found different ways to win and we’re just trying to keep it going,” said Blazers head coach Greg Guilliams. “This team has proven time and time again that whoever is asked to come into the game, they’ve been able to perform. Success breeds success and I think right now they are about as confident as you can be.”

And the guys will look to close the month out right when they host Flagler on Wednesday night.

