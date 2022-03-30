Valdosta State softball eyes return to National Tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Softball season is in full swing out in Titletown and once again Valdosta State looks to be a favorite to bring home a national championship.

The 4th ranked team in the country as we approach April and this is a group that is focused on the task at hand.

21-5 overall, 13-1 inside the Gulf South Conference, once again the Blazers are showing everyone just why they are one of the favorites inside division two.

After last years trip to Denver ended with two straight losses this group here in 2022 is on a mission, to return to the national championship and this time bring home some hardware.

But this team knows there is a lot of softball left to play and they must stay focused to get to where they want to be.

“Championships are won in May and they know it’s a grind, it’s a long season and you know they have got to stay healthy, they have to take care of themselves and they have to stay focused and understand that every day we go practice, there’s things that we can do better next time,” said Blazers head coach Thomas Macera. “They just have to buy into that and understand that there is a bigger picture here.”

“Since it’s every year the culture stays this way, it’s easy for us to like have everybody buy into the culture, so everyday you see people coming in here working hard because that is the norm of this program,” said senior infielder Ally Clegg. “They went to the tournament last year and they didn’t perform how they wanted to so we got a little taste of nationals so that’s really the main goal, we’re all working towards that.”

A team that has their sights set on another deep run and up next they will meet Christian Brothers at home this weekend.

