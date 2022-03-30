Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville man arrested on several drug charges

He is facing a number of charges.
He is facing a number of charges.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents conducted a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Stevens Street.

Macon Mango was arrested. He was wanted on drug charges resulting from an incident that happened on March 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mango is being charged with:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Alpha-PVP/Mollie) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (THC Wax) with intent to distribute
  • Obstruction of an officer

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

Latest News

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
Albany Police Department
APD looking for credit union damage, theft suspects
School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
Tyrone Sparrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. He’s in the Early County...
Blakely man arrested for cocaine trafficking