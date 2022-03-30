Thomasville man arrested on several drug charges

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents conducted a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Stevens Street.

Macon Mango was arrested. He was wanted on drug charges resulting from an incident that happened on March 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mango is being charged with:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Alpha-PVP/Mollie) with intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (THC Wax) with intent to distribute

Obstruction of an officer

