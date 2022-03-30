Sylvester police searching for woman after hit and run accident

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying a woman and a vehicle, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Police said on Monday, officers responded to Lucky Lotto convenience store in connection to a hit and run accident in the parking lot.

The driver of a blue Acura left the scene of the accident after backing into another vehicle.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of this woman, you’re asked to call Sylvester police at (229) 776-8501.

The Sylvester Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying both the vehicle and person in the pictures... Posted by Sylvester Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

