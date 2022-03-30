Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Sylvester police searching for woman after hit and run accident

Sylvester police searching for a woman after hit and run accident.
Sylvester police searching for a woman after hit and run accident.(Sylvester Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department needs the community’s help in identifying a woman and a vehicle, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Police said on Monday, officers responded to Lucky Lotto convenience store in connection to a hit and run accident in the parking lot.

The driver of a blue Acura left the scene of the accident after backing into another vehicle.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of this woman, you’re asked to call Sylvester police at (229) 776-8501.

The Sylvester Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying both the vehicle and person in the pictures...

Posted by Sylvester Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

Latest News

Albany support group for Alopecia talks understanding
Albany support group for Alopecia talks understanding
At the ceremony, Clifton was awarded the highest medal a civilian can get.
Longtime Marine executive deputy retires after over 40 years of service
WALB
Experts: Trim trees before storms arrive
WALB
Longtime Marine executive deputy retires after over 40 years of service