Sumter Co. organizations present $28K check to ‘A Better Way Grocers’

By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations in Sumter County came together to mobilize an innovative food mobile unit to distribute healthy foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables and meat to the community.

This came in an effort to address food insecurity in the area.

Owned by Tommie and Tiffany Terrell, A Better Way Grocers has presented a check for $28,000 from One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Healthy Sumter, Together for Hope, and the City of Americus on March 23.

The presentation was held at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and Rep. Sanford Bishop spoke recognizing the direct correlation between the food that we eat and our overall health.

The Terrells also shared their gratitude and appreciation saying the mobile food unit is dedicated to serving the Sumter County community within 45-60 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

