Steak-N-Burger Gala returns for its 34th year
NFL star Terrell Owens comes to Albany as guest speaker
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year on Tuesday.
The 34th annual Steak-N-Burger Gala returned in person with a special guest host.
UGA standout and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was one of this year’s speakers.
He said the Boys & Girls Club had a big impact on his life and he is happy to continue inspiring the next generation.
“Instead of being on the streets and running around with the kids who weren’t doing the right things, we found the Boys & Girls Club as a safe haven. Where we can go there, where we can play, get away from the street stuff and still have counselors and mentors that were there acting as parents when our parents couldn’t be there,” Davis said.
