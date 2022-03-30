Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Steak-N-Burger Gala returns for its 34th year

NFL star Terrell Owens comes to Albany as guest speaker
NFL star Terrell Owens speaks at Boys & Girls Club Gala
NFL star Terrell Owens speaks at Boys & Girls Club Gala(WALB)
By Kiera Hood
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year on Tuesday.

The 34th annual Steak-N-Burger Gala returned in person with a special guest host.

UGA standout and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was one of this year’s speakers.

It was a pleasure to meet UGA Standout and NFL Hall of Famer Mr. Terrell Davis today. He and Albany Boys & Girls Clubs...

Posted by Kiera Hood WALB on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

He said the Boys & Girls Club had a big impact on his life and he is happy to continue inspiring the next generation.

NFL star Terrell Owens speaks at Boys & Girls Club Gala
NFL star Terrell Owens speaks at Boys & Girls Club Gala(WALB)

“Instead of being on the streets and running around with the kids who weren’t doing the right things, we found the Boys & Girls Club as a safe haven. Where we can go there, where we can play, get away from the street stuff and still have counselors and mentors that were there acting as parents when our parents couldn’t be there,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

Latest News

Sumter organizations present "A Better Way Grocers" with $28K check.
Sumter Co. organizations present $28K check to ‘A Better Way Grocers’
WALB
Albany alopecia support group aims to educate, spread awareness
They are growing multiple citrus plants at the community garden.
Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA
WALB
Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA