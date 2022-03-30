Steak-N-Burger Gala returns for its 34th year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year on Tuesday.

The 34th annual Steak-N-Burger Gala returned in person with a special guest host.

UGA standout and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis was one of this year’s speakers.

It was a pleasure to meet UGA Standout and NFL Hall of Famer Mr. Terrell Davis today. He and Albany Boys & Girls Clubs... Posted by Kiera Hood WALB on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

He said the Boys & Girls Club had a big impact on his life and he is happy to continue inspiring the next generation.

NFL star Terrell Owens speaks at Boys & Girls Club Gala (WALB)

“Instead of being on the streets and running around with the kids who weren’t doing the right things, we found the Boys & Girls Club as a safe haven. Where we can go there, where we can play, get away from the street stuff and still have counselors and mentors that were there acting as parents when our parents couldn’t be there,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.