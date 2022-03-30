Severe storms possible Thursday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and windy Wednesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8am Thursday. Expect sustained winds 15 to 25mph and gusts 35-40mph. With that warm southerly flow highs topped low to upper 80s which was about 5-10° above average.

The very windy conditions are ahead of a line of strong storms that’ll move into SGA after midnight. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with SGA under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms from 4am to 2pm as the line tracks from west to east into the afternoon. Major threats are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.

Behind the front clearing as drier and slightly cooler air filters in for a really nice Friday. Dry and not as warm as highs top mid-upper 70s

Into the weekend, a slight chance of rain Saturday followed by a sun filled sky Sunday. Seasonal temperatures through the weekend with highs mid-upper 70s and lows upper 40s low 50s.

Early week warming into the 80s with rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.