Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Schools are altering plans or closing ahead of Thursday’s possibly severe weather.
- Seminole County Schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Terrell County Schools will have a delayed start on Thursday. Buses will begin pick up at 8 a.m. Parents can drop kids off at 8:15 a.m. Classes begin at 9 a.m.
WALB’s First Alert Weather team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day.
