Private investors seek to transform Albany’s problem areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A few private investors have made it their mission to tear down old buildings and transform them into something good for the community.

Demolition for the Mabry Motel, 375 N Slappey Boulevard, began just recently. One Albany commissioner tells me the building hit its prime in the 50s and 60s but has since become a problem area for the city.

Chad Warbington is the City Commissioner for Ward 4.

“It had a lot of prostitution issues, human trafficking. You know and just really was not a good piece of property to have on such a busy street like Slappey,” Warbington said.

Warbington tells me he feels many run-down, abandoned buildings leave opportunities for crime.

He also says that he believes Albany has a massive problem with abandoned buildings.

“One of our top priorities as city commission is that we’ve got to get rid of blighted structures. It breeds crime, it breeds drugs. It breeds homelessness,” Warbington said. “You know, all those things come with blighted, vacant structures. So, we certainly want to get those out and get in new houses, new structures. New commercial development.”

Warbington says he believes this new agenda will help to bring down the crime rate in Albany as well as make the city more appealing to people visiting or conducting business here. Other buildings that have been demolished include the old Carmike theatre. The Harvey’s grocery store on the corner of Gillionville and Slappey is set to be torn down as well.

“This is an eyesore that’s going to be gone, that’s going to improve our image and just make our city overall look better,” Warbington said.

Warbington tells me the city plans to use code enforcement to hold property owners accountable for their structures so that things like the Mabry Motel are less likely to happen again.

“Really, it’s just exciting to see areas that have gone down, now they’re going back up. And really the Slappey, Gillionville, Dawson Road corridor really has a great potential to continue to be a very successful and a great place for businesses to locate,” he said.

New plans for the property have not been released, but I’m told they will be closer to complete demolition of the building in about the second week of April.

