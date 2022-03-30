Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is named after a 14-year-old who became a civil rights icon after his brutal murder following a racist attack
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sixty-seven years after the death of Emmett Till, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

“To the Till family we remain in awe of your courage to find purpose through your pain,” said President Biden.

Till’s cousin, Rev. Wheeler Parker, was among those in attendance at the event.

“It shows how America is willing to change. We’ve come a long way. We have a lot of work to do. But it tells me that there’s hope and I can see it in the people who have the fire in their belly and the guts to do what’s right,” said Parker.

Parker witnessed Till’s abduction in Mississippi in 1955. Till had been accused of flirting with a white woman inside a store. Till’s body was recovered from a river after he had been tortured and shot. The two white men accused in the crime were found not guilty by an all white male jury.

Till’s mother insisted on an open casket so the nation could see the brutality of the crime.

The Equal Justice Initiative reports that there have been more than 200 attempts since 1900 to pass federal anti-lynching legislation. The group claims, between 1865 and 1950 alone there were nearly 6500 lynchings.

When the Washington Bureau asked Parker how he stayed focused during the long debate to pass the bill, he said he followed a key piece of advice that he now gives to other civil rights advocates.

“Never give up,” he said. “There is hope.”

The Emmitt Till Anti-lyncing law will make lynching a federal hate crime with penalties ranging from a fine to up to 30 years of prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
New bill proposes to make gambling of all kinds legal in Georgia
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is...
Kandiss Taylor talks issues, competition as Ga. gubernatorial candidate
Jeremy Hunt with his wife Ky and daughter Kinsley. He is running to unseat Incumbent Rep....
2nd Congressional District candidate visits Albany
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Georgia voters say Marjorie Taylor Greene should be ‘disqualified’
Stacey Abrams visits Augusta on March 19, 2022.
Abrams sues over fundraising law she says favors Kemp