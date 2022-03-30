Longtime Marine executive deputy retires after over 40 years of service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany honored a man who served this country for nearly half a century.

Dave Clifton spent 48 years in the Marine Corps. Thirty of those were on active duty.

He just retired as the executive deputy of the Marine Corps Logistics Command, but before that, he had several other positions. His career included time in Afghanistan, a postition with NATO and a role in the Pentagon.

Logistics Command Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader described him as his right-hand man, helping to execute main business priorities.

“Albany is losing a great patriot and great American. He’s leaving this place much better than he found it,” said Shrader.

In a day when many people were thanking Clifton for his service, he spent his time thanking others.

“People have asked me, ‘what’s your secret to success?’ To me, that’s very easy. In my case, it’s just to have good people around you,” said Clifton.

At the Wednesday ceremony, he was awarded the highest medal a civilian can get — the distinguished service medal.

Shrader said in his nearly 40 years of service, he’s only seen one other award like this given out.

“Not only serving as a Marine serving in harm’s way but volunteers as a civilian that says a lot about the character of an individual and the love that he has for this nation,” said Shrader.

After spending six years in Albany, Clifton is retiring in South Carolina.

“I feel guilty that I’m leaving before everything is done, but then somebody really helped me on that by pointing out things will never be done. So no matter how long I stayed, I won’t finish,” said Clifton.

Clifton said he is sad to leave it behind but also excited for the move. Ultimately, getting to spend more time with his wife and getting closer to his three children.

