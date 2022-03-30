Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Irwin County downs Charlton County in battle of top five foes

Video from WALB
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - In a battle of top five teams on Tuesday night, the Irwin County Indians downed Charlton County 2-0.

Behind a complete game shutout from Cody Soliday, the Indians took the first in a three game series and improved their record to 19-0 on the season.

“Cody Soliday was phenomenal and their guy was too, you’ve gotta give them a lot of credit, they always are tough, every time we play them it seems to come down to the wire but today our kids were better,” said Indians head coach Drew Tankersley. “We honestly we don’t talk about being ranked number one a lot, you gotta come out and you gotta perform and you gotta execute and that’s what our kids did today, I’m proud of them, Cody Soliday did a heck of a job, total team effort, moving runners, two out hitting, base running, scoring on dirt balls, team effort, I’m proud of our guys and now we’ve just gotta come out and do the same on Friday.”

Up next, a doubleheader to close out the series with Charlton County on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety

Latest News

Blazers receive instruction from head coach Thomas Macera
Valdosta State softball eyes return to National Tournament
Blazers come together before practice
VSU baseball hopes to carry momentum into April
Thomasville meets together before the start to practice
Bulldogs believe deep run is in the cards
Even if you never played golf, they have games where you could still enjoy yourself and you...
Tifton indoor golf center enhances golf skills