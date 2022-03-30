Irwin County downs Charlton County in battle of top five foes

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - In a battle of top five teams on Tuesday night, the Irwin County Indians downed Charlton County 2-0.

Behind a complete game shutout from Cody Soliday, the Indians took the first in a three game series and improved their record to 19-0 on the season.

“Cody Soliday was phenomenal and their guy was too, you’ve gotta give them a lot of credit, they always are tough, every time we play them it seems to come down to the wire but today our kids were better,” said Indians head coach Drew Tankersley. “We honestly we don’t talk about being ranked number one a lot, you gotta come out and you gotta perform and you gotta execute and that’s what our kids did today, I’m proud of them, Cody Soliday did a heck of a job, total team effort, moving runners, two out hitting, base running, scoring on dirt balls, team effort, I’m proud of our guys and now we’ve just gotta come out and do the same on Friday.”

Up next, a doubleheader to close out the series with Charlton County on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.