A mild start, we got clouds, 61 degrees, 11am We’ve got more clouds. 76 going to warm up in a big way, winds are going to increase. We start a wind advisory at 11am. Winds will be sustained 20 to 30 gusting to 40 miles per hour by this afternoon and a very warm 87 degrees to end the day. It’ll still be mild and breezy as we go into the evening hours. Temperatures go from the mid 80s into the low 70s. Rain chances start to develop right around four to 5am and we do have a severe threat that encompasses all of our area for Thursday. This will go from 4am northwest to 2pm South East 15% Chance of damaging wind 5% Chance tornado large hail threat 5% chance is it a little higher though along the Alabama state line early on. The rain chances drop off pretty nicely. We get a chance now on Saturday. Temperatures do cool off to from the upper 80s to the upper 70s heading into this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.