Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Federal report officially lists metro Atlanta housing market as ‘unaffordable’

Fight for affordable housing in Atlanta
Fight for affordable housing in Atlanta
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data officially identifies the metro Atlanta housing market as unaffordable, but residents say they didn’t need the federal report to confirm what they confront daily.

“I didn’t move in until a couple weeks ago,” Dujuana Webster said as boxes, some still packed, scatter her living room. The metro Atlanta mom is just grateful she finally found an apartment she could afford that’s in a location she feels is safe.

After weeks on the housing hunt for something within her means, she was stumped.

“Mentally and emotionally, it’s just very stressful. You don’t know what you’re going to do, where you’re going to go.”

She even moved in with family for some time. So, the renter says she did not need to see the recently released information from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to identify a problem she knew firsthand.

“No,” Webster laughed. “I lived it. Every time I go visit an apartment; they need three times the rent.

How is anybody making that?”

The metro Atlanta housing market is unaffordable, according to the Federal Reserve Bank’s 2022 index.

It measured factors like the median household income in an area plus costs of living, costs of homes.

The map says an index total that is less than 100 equals unaffordable.

Gwinnett comes in at 91.7, Dekalb sits at 86.5, and Fulton is 98.2.

According to the data, Gwinnett’s median income is roughly $71,000 but average costs of a house is about $361,000 with an interest rate of 6%.

In Dekalb, median income is about $63,000 but homes average roughly $344,000. The interest rate is 3.6%.

It’s the same interest rate for Fulton but the median income is about $83,000 while the homes costs an average of $393,000.

“We have a huge inventory shortage. In Atlanta particularly, inventory is about 50%, what it was in the beginning of 2020,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud told CBS46.

Bachaud says that means the costs will continue to steadily rise. Adding, it leads to fewer people buying and more people renting which furthers the hike in rent rates and unit availability for tenants the next year.

“A lot of affordability issues in the rental market.” She continued, “if you go re-sign your lease right now, a lot of renters are seeing sticker shock. Where it’s hundreds of dollars a month difference.”

A challenge people like Webster struggle to overcome.

“I want to see more. There’s not enough resources.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
Fatal wreck
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash
The head football coach of the Lowndes County Vikings is resigning. Jamey DuBose is resigning...
Lowndes High head football coach resigning
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying the man above in connection to an...
APD needs help identifying aggravated assault, shooting suspect

Latest News

Broadwater is asking for people in Mitchell County, Albany, Moultrie, and throughout Southwest...
Camilla man determined to get marker in front of courthouse after being denied
The rescue mission works to house people for 90 days until they get back on their feet.
County approves funding for new roof at Albany Rescue Mission
Hill inks his record breaking 4 year/$120 million deal
Tyreek Hill returns to Douglas to sign record-breaking contract
Allergy Season Relief
Allergy Season Relief
Businesses in Tift County and surrounding areas are coming together today for The Tift County...
Tift Co. Chamber of Commerce Business Expo returns to ‘The Friendly City’