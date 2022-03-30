Experts: Trim trees before storms arrive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong winds on Thursday will likely bring down some tree limbs. That often means power outages and property damage.

Now is too late to make most adjustments to trees for Thursday’s weather. At this point, preparations are limited to are tying down anything that could blow away with strong winds.

The days and weeks leading up to the storm, experts say to do maintenance on your trees to avoid damage. They say the ideal time to do it is running out.

“We are still a little early. There’s less danger right this second because there’s not enough sail into the tree,” said Lee Harper of Harper Tree Services in Albany.

Once branches become fuller with leaves and limbs, Harper said the risk for that branch to cause damage to your property goes up.

“You can do that without removing the tree. You trim them back halfway and it takes off all the weight from the individual limb and makes sure it’s not over the house anymore,” he said.

Harper said it takes extremely powerful winds and/or saturated soil to take pine trees down. These conditions aren’t expected with the storms on Thursday morning.

“Everyone was scared from the storms we had in ‘17 and ‘18 and wanted to remove all the trees out of the yard. You don’t have to do that,” Harper said.

Harper recommends getting an inspection every 3-4 years to see if your trees need to be trimmed. Fleming & Riles Insurance President Clint Ivy said your rates could go up or be revoked if not.

“For the most part, it’s just going to be a requirement for them to continue to provide insurance to make sure you’re protecting your house properly,” Ivy said.

Ivy said you also will have to look at your neighbor’s property before the next storm.

“You can notify your neighbor of a dead tree, and you need to look to get it removed, it looks like it’s a hazard. Then, if the tree on their property falls on your house, their insurance should have to pay under liability because they were negligent,” Ivy said.

Ivy also said to get proof before the storm hits. If it’s a live tree, whoever’s home gets damaged will have their insurance kick in, according to Georgia law.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.