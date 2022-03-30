Blakely man arrested for cocaine trafficking

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man is now behind bars after a search warrant, according to the police department.

A report said on Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m., Blakely officers conducted a search warrant in the 19300 block of East South Boulevard as part of a lengthy investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from that residence.

As officers entered the residence, they reported it was apparent that powdered cocaine was in the process of being converted to crack cocaine.

Police said approximately 85 grams of cocaine were recovered from the search.

Tyrone Sparrow, 39, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine. He’s in the Early County Jail awaiting proceedings in Early County Superior court.

Police said additional charges may be filed in connection with this investigation.

Georgia State Patrol’s Aviation Unit provided assistance during the planning and execution of this warrant. Early County Sheriff’s Office and LifeBrite EMS also provided assistance at the scene.

