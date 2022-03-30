APD looking for credit union damage, theft suspects
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said it is looking for and needs the community’s help identifying two men caught on video committing a crime.
Police said the suspects committed criminal damage to property and felony theft at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, 2101 Rosebrier Avenue.
The two suspects also stole a gray and black dually truck to damage the ATM at the bank, according to APD.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
