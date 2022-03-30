Ask the Expert
APD looking for credit union damage, theft suspects

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said it is looking for and needs the community’s help identifying two men caught on video committing a crime.

Police said the suspects committed criminal damage to property and felony theft at Georgia’s Own Credit Union, 2101 Rosebrier Avenue.

The two suspects also stole a gray and black dually truck to damage the ATM at the bank, according to APD.

E. Albany credit union ATM theft
E. Albany credit union ATM theft(Viewer)

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

