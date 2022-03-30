3rd ID soldier killed in helicopter incident at Wright Army Airfield

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3rd Infantry Division soldier has died after an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters early Wednesday morning.

According to the the 3rd ID public affairs office, the incident happened at Fort Stewart’s Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wright Army Airfield is closed until further notice while the incident is investigated. The soldier’s name will be released after family has been notified.

“You know, having just been, as representative for the 3rd ID, to include commanding general, command sergeant major, and the garrison commander just yesterday for 3rd ID Day, it hit particularly hard, and I think about, his loved ones and these things, it’s tragic when you hear that,” state Rep. Al Williams.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.