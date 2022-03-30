1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a late Tuesday night shooting in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police said currently, there are no suspects and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

