Warm, windy Wednesday; Storms return Thursday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Delightful spring weather continues but on the toasty side. Tuesday afternoon highs topped upper 70s to mid 80s. Some high clouds around however clouds increase tonight but dry conditions hold as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow variably cloudy, unseasonably warm and windy. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am Wednesday to 8am Thursday. A strong southerly wind @ 15-25 mph gusts to 35 mph is likely ahead of a line of strong storms that move into SGA early Thursday.

Thursday has been declared a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with SGA under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms from 5am to 2pm. Major threats are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. Have multiple ways to receive any weather alerts that may be issued.

As a cold front passes late Thursday drier and cooler air filters in for a really nice Friday. Mostly sunny with seasonal mid-upper 70s through the afternoon.

Into the weekend, rain returns Saturday and moves out for a really nice Sunday. Therefore not a washout with seasonal highs mid-upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

