South Ga. tech expert recommends cyber security for all businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, WALB’s Jim Wallace talk with Jodie Kretzer with Invision Technologies in regards to potential cyber-attacks due to the war in Ukraine.

“Last week, the President said to expect increased cyber-attacks because of the war in Ukraine. Is that something South Georgia businesses, even regular people in South Georgia should be concerned about?” Wallace asked.

“Well, Jim that’s a great question. I think cybercrime is something we should all be worried about. Around the clock, it’s evident that the bad guys are always getting smarter than the good guys, per se. And what worked two or three years ago necessarily does not work today,” said Kretzer, the VP of Service Management.

South Georgia cyber security businesses say they are very busy with customers. Many concerned by the President’s warning about increased cyber crimes coming. The story today on WALB News 10. Posted by Jim Wallace WALB News 10 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“People have their phones connected to their computers nowadays, and I don’t think people think about their phone being able to be invaded by a cyber crook either, do they?”

“They probably don’t think of it, but it is. Especially when you are tying email and things to it. It’s a very easy way to get targeted,” Kretzer replied.

“So what should people do?” Wallace asked.

Jodie Kretzer with Invision Technologies (WALB)

“I think there are three main points that everybody should be doing. Number 1, is just simple password management. Change your passwords regularly. Keep them unique, keep them separate. Don’t use the same password for everything. Ideally, use a password manager to generate and store your passwords. Two, implement what we call MFA, multi-factor authentication. And this is that extra layer of protection. Once you authenticate into say your banking website, it’s going to call, text, or put approval to your phone. That way it’s verifying who you are. Three and probably the simplest is, just to be sure to keep all your software updated. And make sure you have a good, reputable anti-virus installed,” answered Kretzer.

“I know a lot of companies, like here at Gray Television, are doing a lot of cyber security training for their people. It’s just as simple as clicking on a link that comes into your business, can take it down. Is that true?”

“That is true. You need to always think before you click. I saw a statistic that said 90% of all the successful cyber attacks started with one phishing email. So be sure you are only opening emails from verified contacts. Only open attachments if you are expecting them. And if there is a hyperlink in an email, you can highlight over it and verify the web address. And make sure it’s nothing that is a little sketchy. Always remember if you think you’ve been phished or you think you clicked on one of these things, always change your password immediately,” said Kretzer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.