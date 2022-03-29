Ask the Expert
New bill proposes to make gambling of all kinds legal in Georgia

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The gambling debate is making a big comeback in Georgia.

Lawmakers tell CBS46 that a last-minute bill seeks to make all forms of gambling, even casinos, legal in Georgia through a constitutional amendment.

The bill came up late Monday afternoon and surprised some lawmakers.

Horse racing tracks, sports gambling, and casinos aren’t things you see in Georgia because it’s not legal.

But, a new nearly 60-page bill. Lawmakers didn’t have public comments on it in the swift action.

House lawmaker Erick Allen was on the committee that voted for the bill that he says was not a shock, but the timing was a surprise.

“We weren’t expecting it to come up with four hours notice. The first time I saw the legislation was about 1pm with a hearing at 3pm,” said Rep. Erick Allen. “It’s a constitutional amendment to allow all sorts, all modes of gambling whether it be casinos, horse racing, para-mutual betting, sports betting, fantasy betting, all would be available through this resolution.”

Allen points out that currently only the Georgia lottery is the only legal form of gambling in Georgia.

In the current version of the bill, if a county wanted to allow for casinos and para-mutual betting, they would have to get county referendum vote.

