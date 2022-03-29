Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing a slew of charges, including rape, after an arrest earlier this month, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay Richard Smith, 34, was charged with 17 offenses. The sheriff’s office said the charges include two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

The sheriff’s office said Smith is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

He was arrested on March 18.

