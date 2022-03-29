First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

All of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather. There is an enhanced risk for parts of some counties along the Alabama state line.

FIRST ALERT: The 9am SPC update did not expand the severe threat. Most of us stay in a slight risk. An Enhanced risk... Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Primary threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. Primary threats for the enhanced risk include a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 10% tornado chance and a 5% chance of hail.

The projected timing of the threat begins around 4 a.m. northwest, 8-9 a.m. in the Albany area, 10 a.m.-noon for the Highway 319 area and noon-2 p.m. for I-75 eastward for the slight risk. For the enhanced risk, the projected timing is 2-4 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories (NWS)

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather

Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

