Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

All of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather. There is an enhanced risk for parts of some counties along the Alabama state line.

FIRST ALERT: The 9am SPC update did not expand the severe threat. Most of us stay in a slight risk. An Enhanced risk...

Posted by Chris Zelman WALB on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Primary threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. Primary threats for the enhanced risk include a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 10% tornado chance and a 5% chance of hail.

The projected timing of the threat begins around 4 a.m. northwest, 8-9 a.m. in the Albany area, 10 a.m.-noon for the Highway 319 area and noon-2 p.m. for I-75 eastward for the slight risk. For the enhanced risk, the projected timing is 2-4 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories(NWS)

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings
Schools close, delay ahead of Thursday’s possible severe weather
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting
Sylvester police searching for a woman after hit and run accident.
Sylvester police searching for woman after hit and run accident
He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses

Latest News

The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying the man above in connection to an...
APD needs help identifying aggravated assault, shooting suspect
She joined the U.S. Army and became one of the Army's first female military police (MP) officers.
Heroes Among Us: Helen Young
Sign at Lowndes Middle School.
Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle
Fatal wreck
GSP investigating Colquitt Co. fatal crash
WALB
Ga. woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post