First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
All of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe weather. There is an enhanced risk for parts of some counties along the Alabama state line.
Primary threats for the slight risk include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% tornado chance and a 5% chance of large hail. Primary threats for the enhanced risk include a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 10% tornado chance and a 5% chance of hail.
The projected timing of the threat begins around 4 a.m. northwest, 8-9 a.m. in the Albany area, 10 a.m.-noon for the Highway 319 area and noon-2 p.m. for I-75 eastward for the slight risk. For the enhanced risk, the projected timing is 2-4 a.m.
Here is a list of weather resources:
- Download the WALB First Alert Weather app: Apple | Android
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Facebook
- Follow WALB First Alert Weather on Twitter
- Watch up to date coverage on the Roku app
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
- WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
- Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
- NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.