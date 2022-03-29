1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested and another suspect is on the run in an attempted break-in at a Dougherty County convenience store, according to Dougherty County officials.

It happened at Moree’s on Moultrie Road.

County officials said around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dougherty County Police responded to the store about the attempted break-in.

Officials said two people were involved in the attempted break-in.

One of the suspects shot at the officer that responded and ran away. The second suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The officer was not injured, according to officials.

Jacob Patrick Hercula, one of the suspects, has been arrested and is being charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, two counts of loitering/prowling and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Another suspect is still on the run.

Officials said they believe the two involved are connected to a string of attempted break-ins across the region. Law enforcement believes the two are connected because of how they are trying to break in somewhere by using cinderblocks to try and breaking in at the back of a place, hoping to deter an alarm.

Dougherty County law enforcement is working with Worth and Mitchell counties, along with the Georgia State Patrol for this investigation.

The Dougherty County police officer responded to the Tuesday morning incident because of increased patrols in the rash of attempted break-ins.

