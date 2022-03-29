Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested and another suspect is on the run in an attempted break-in at a Dougherty County convenience store, according to Dougherty County officials.

It happened at Moree’s on Moultrie Road.

County officials said around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dougherty County Police responded to the store about the attempted break-in.

Officials said two people were involved in the attempted break-in.

One of the suspects shot at the officer that responded and ran away. The second suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident.

The officer was not injured, according to officials.

Jacob Patrick Hercula, one of the suspects, has been arrested and is being charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, criminal damage to property, two counts of loitering/prowling and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Another suspect is still on the run.

Officials said they believe the two involved are connected to a string of attempted break-ins across the region. Law enforcement believes the two are connected because of how they are trying to break in somewhere by using cinderblocks to try and breaking in at the back of a place, hoping to deter an alarm.

Dougherty County law enforcement is working with Worth and Mitchell counties, along with the Georgia State Patrol for this investigation.

The Dougherty County police officer responded to the Tuesday morning incident because of increased patrols in the rash of attempted break-ins.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety

Latest News

WALB
Albany alopecia support group aims to educate, spread awareness
WALB
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign the “Unmask Georgia Students Act” bill on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE: Kemp signs ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ bill
He was arrested on a total of 17 charges.
Lee Co. man charged with rape, other sex offenses