Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life
Family members of James Toomer grieve his loss
Albany man’s death raises questions about pedestrian safety

Latest News

Beurena Johnson is a Trichologist in Augusta, GA. She says that her business offers therapy for...
Albany Alopecia Support Group Aims to Educate
America has chosen Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say