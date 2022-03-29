Bulldogs believe deep run is in the cards

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On the pitch, we are just over two weeks away from the state tournament getting underway inside the GHSA.

One team looking for another deep run are the boys from Thomasville.

State champions back in 2019, the seniors now were freshman on that team and the guys are hoping to re-live that glory with another goal of finishing out on top.

“It’s the dream, it’s every high schoolers dream for their last season to win a state championship in their senior year and go out with a bang so winning state as a freshman gave us some experience and confidence and hopefully we can use that to make another deep run,” said senior forward Andrew Geyer. “It adds a little pressure but that pressure is good, as they say pressure creates diamonds so hopefully that will happen this year.”

“It would mean a lot, I mean I have spent so many hours, so many days, so many weekends playing soccer here, in Florida and it would just be a very cool thing to do to end my high school career,” said senior forward Matthew Lewis. “Winning a state championship would be awesome.”

The guys are confident and the hope is a trip to Mercer is in the cards.

