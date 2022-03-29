Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Alopecia support group aims to educate and spread awareness

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany alopecia support group wants to make sure the conversation about the disease continues in Southwest Georgia.

The support group called Beautiful Bald Nation gives support that’s more than skin deep. The group also aims to educate people and clear misconceptions they might have.

Beurena Johnson, a Trichologist in Augusta, said that people should look beyond the hair to learn more about the disease.

“People say that ‘It’s only hair’, it’s deeper than that. So I think that we should take the perspective of just not looking at it as you know it’s just a cosmetic thing,” Johnson said. “It’s a loss for that person, and I just think more education needs to be around the hair loss issue of what they actually go through.”

After Sunday’s controversial events at the Oscars, Alopecia has become a trending topic.

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from the auto-immune disease in which cells in the immune system mistakenly surround and attack hair follicles, causing hair to fall out.

Hair loss severity depends on which form of the disease a person has.

Some Albany women living with Alopecia said the disease caused them to go on a great emotional journey.

Lisha Brown, an Albany resident, said living with Alopecia has opened her eyes.

“I lost a lot of friends who I thought were friends. But they wanted somebody with hair. It’s embarrassing, but I love it now,” Brown said.

Lisha Brown is an Albany woman living with Alopecia. She says that her journey has been an...
Lisha Brown is an Albany woman living with Alopecia. She says that her journey has been an emotional one, as she has lost some friends simply because of her condition.(WALB)

Johnson said her support group partners with therapists for their clients, as she said hair loss is still a loss and hair is something that most women are emotionally attached to.

Johnson also said that in her experience, most of her clients don’t tell their family or friends that they have the disease for quite some time out of embarrassment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
Jacob Hercula Mugshot
1 arrested in Dougherty Co. attempted store break-in, another wanted
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign the “Unmask Georgia Students Act” bill on Tuesday.
WATCH LIVE: Kemp signs ‘Unmask Georgia Students Act’ bill
The hospital system’s number of COVID-19 patients on Friday is a 95% decrease since the omicron...
Phoebe treating lowest number of COVID patients since December
SGMC Conducts First Micra Pacemaker Procedure,
SGMC conducts first Micra pacemaker procedure
Phase one of sgmc new tower
SGMC expands with new tower project