Albany Alopecia support group aims to educate and spread awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany alopecia support group wants to make sure the conversation about the disease continues in Southwest Georgia.

The support group called Beautiful Bald Nation gives support that’s more than skin deep. The group also aims to educate people and clear misconceptions they might have.

Beurena Johnson, a Trichologist in Augusta, said that people should look beyond the hair to learn more about the disease.

“People say that ‘It’s only hair’, it’s deeper than that. So I think that we should take the perspective of just not looking at it as you know it’s just a cosmetic thing,” Johnson said. “It’s a loss for that person, and I just think more education needs to be around the hair loss issue of what they actually go through.”

After Sunday’s controversial events at the Oscars, Alopecia has become a trending topic.

Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from the auto-immune disease in which cells in the immune system mistakenly surround and attack hair follicles, causing hair to fall out.

Hair loss severity depends on which form of the disease a person has.

Some Albany women living with Alopecia said the disease caused them to go on a great emotional journey.

Lisha Brown, an Albany resident, said living with Alopecia has opened her eyes.

“I lost a lot of friends who I thought were friends. But they wanted somebody with hair. It’s embarrassing, but I love it now,” Brown said.

Lisha Brown is an Albany woman living with Alopecia. She says that her journey has been an emotional one, as she has lost some friends simply because of her condition. (WALB)

Johnson said her support group partners with therapists for their clients, as she said hair loss is still a loss and hair is something that most women are emotionally attached to.

Johnson also said that in her experience, most of her clients don’t tell their family or friends that they have the disease for quite some time out of embarrassment.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.