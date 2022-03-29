Ask the Expert
1 arrested in Bainbridge stabbing

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested for a stabbing incident that occurred in early March, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

On the afternoon of March 5, officers were dispatched to a location on Anderson Street in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers entered the home and located a man with stab wounds to his stomach.

A woman and two children were also in the home but did not have any injuries.

The case was turned over to BPS Investigators who determined that Quanneisa Tynese Scott, 26, was responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim.

On March 11, Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to children.

