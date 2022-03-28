Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VPD encouraging signups for citizen’s police academy

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what police officers do on a daily basis? Well, now is the chance for you to be able to get that hands-on experience in law enforcement duties.

Starting April 14 and every Thursday after that, students will be able to start their journey with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The goal of the free eight week program is to give people a better understanding of the internal work of a modern-day law enforcement agency.

This program is open to anybody 18 and older and is a great opportunity for anyone interested in starting their law enforcement career.

“We have had several folks that are out on the road right now that have come to our citizen’s police academy,” Randall Hancock, VPD crime prevention officer, said.

Hancock said he believes the best part students will like most about the academy is the ride-along. You’ll be able to do things like have encounters with the community, answer calls and take reports.

Stop by the Valdosta Police Department or email to receive the application.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eldriquez Silas was charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Butt and Ja’Mya McIntosh.
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide
It happened in the area of East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road.
Update: Albany pedestrian hit, killed identified
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy
Striplings Grand Opening, Tifton
Stripling’s General Store open for business in Tifton
Before that Total Care Pharmacy was in business, people in Baconton would have to travel to...
2 Mitchell Co. natives become a part of Women’s History

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor said trying to fully understand politics is...
Kandiss Taylor talks issues, competition as Ga. gubernatorial candidate
Egg and Butter Road off of US 19 where the accident occurred.
Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life
They are growing multiple citrus plants at the community garden.
Flint River Fresh delivers over 49K pounds of produce to SWGA
APD said police responded to the 4400 block of Gillionville Road on Friday.
APD investigates Gillionville multi-car wreck
WALB
Man arrested in Moultrie double homicide