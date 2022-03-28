Truck driver’s actions likely saved Thomasville man’s life

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A two-vehicle crash that happened last Thursday likely would have left one Thomasville man severely injured or dead had it not been for the heroic actions of one truck driver.

The crash happened last Thursday at a rural intersection in Thomas County, US 19 North at Egg and Butter Road.

According to the incident report, a man named AJ Kirkland failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a Dodge Charger.

Kirland’s truck door flew open, and he flew from the car and his truck ran over his arm.

With traffic still coming, witnesses say another truck driver positioned his vehicle across both lanes of the northbound traffic to prevent Kirkland from potentially being struck by other cars.

The driver of the truck who stopped traffic told WALB’s Gabrielle Taite that he has since been amazed at all the praise he has received. He said it was also heartwarming to hear from Kirkland after the accident.

Allan Green is the truck driver who stopped traffic and he’s a Thomasville local.

Allan Green is a truck driver and Thomasville local. He says he is happy for the praise he is receiving, but is just happy that the victim was not seriously injured. (WALB)

“It’s just overwhelming. I guess for me, I don’t think I did anything out of the way. Of course, it’s nice, but I’m just glad he’s okay and you know doesn’t have any more serious injuries than he does,” Green said.

A Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officer tells me he would encourage people to be extra careful when on the road and wear their seatbelts.

Stewart Parker is a Corporal with GSP Post 12 in Thomasville.

Stewart Parker is a Corporal with GSP Post 12 in Thomasville. He says he hopes this accident will encourage people to wear seatbelts because they do save lives. (WALB)

“A lot of people feel that they’re an inconvenience, and not required. In this instance, this gentleman I think if he would’ve had his seatbelt on, his injuries would not have been as severe as they were,” Parker said. “Just as always. Yes, it’s required by state law and it could be an inconvenience sometimes, but they do save lives.”

I was told that Kirkland’s injuries weren’t severe and he was able to leave the hospital that night.

