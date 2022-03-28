Tifton indoor golf center enhances golf skills

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A golf professional in Tifton has a facility that could improve someone’s game and it won’t cost a pretty penny.

The place is called Hi Def Indoor Golf center.

It’s a place where family, friends, and golfers get to enhance their skills on the course but virtually.

Even if you never played golf, they have games where you could still enjoy yourself and you won’t have to worry losing golf balls.

For those wondering, what if I want to play with windy conditions?

The owner and golf pro, Kris Mahoney said they have the ability to make it as real as possible.

He spoke about their methods to make kids enjoy the sport.

”The thing for kids is if they have an interest, feed the interest. We’re not sitting there trying to make that kid how to space angle, three degrees closed going into three degrees open to try to make sure their mechanics are there. We want them having fun and showing them how they can improve their game not necessarily with mechanics which is the traditional way of doing things but just thinking your way around the golf course. Like ok, you made your shot do this, well what if we were able to aim it more this way to play for this kind of shot and keep their interest on the golf course well in this case on a virtual golf course” said Mahoney.

Mahoney also said this was $200,000 investment but he’s excited to give people a place to have a good time.

