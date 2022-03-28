Ask the Expert
Remains identified as missing 4-year-old Vienna boy

Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.
Jayceon Mathis, left, and Keara Cotton, his mom, right.(GBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The human remains at the heart of a missing child turned homicide case have been identified.

Those remains have been identified as 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

| Vienna police give case timeline after mother charged in missing child investigation

In January, Mathis was reported missing out of Vienna by his family.

They told police they believed his mother was abusive.

Police spent days looking for Keara Cotton, Mathis’ mother. They found her, took her into custody and questioned her about her missing son.

Through that interview, Cotton told police where to find Mathis’ remains, which were in a tree line behind the Wendy’s and Ollies Bargain Outlet in Crisp County.

Cotton is facing murder, concealing a death and child cruelty charges.

WALB News 10 is still working to learn what led to Mathis’ death.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

